Memorial Day weekend is one of the most heavily traveled weekends of the year in Minnesota. It is the unofficial kickoff of summer and the beginning of the 100 deadliest days on Minnesota roads. This time frame sees increased traffic volume and, unfortunately, a higher risk of accidents.

anyaberkut - Getty Images

Use Common Sense on MN Roads...

Stearns County Sheriff, Steve Soyka joined me on WJON. He encourages people to use some common sense on the roads, don't speed, and don't hold your cellphone and drive distracted. Soyka also wants people to not drive under the influence with Friday and Saturday nights on Memorial weekend as two of the biggest risks for that behavior.

Lee Voss, WJON

New AI Program Could Be Game Changer

Soyka says the State of Minnesota sends out information to law enforcement agencies looking for waves which can focus on distracted driving, speeding, and seat belt violations. He says a new AI program will help law enforcement agencies know in advance where the likelihood of accidents and violations will occur. Soyka says each vehicle is tracked by satellites and that gives information to them about speed and what's going on with your vehicle.

Marijuana Use on MN Roads

Marijuana use is legal in Minnesota but not legal at the Federal level. Soyka says that causes some challenges in enforcing violations. He says driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal in Minnesota and they have pulled people over for that. Soyka expects an increase in frequencies of this when more dispensaries open in the State within the next year. He says Colorado made marijuana legal in 2012 and saw an increase in traffic related deaths due to marijuana use.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Sheriff Steve Soyka, click below.