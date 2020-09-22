Stearns County Reports COVID-19 Death, 24 Total in the County

ST. PAUL -- There were 10 more deaths related to complications from COVID-19 Monday according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Stearns County had one of those deaths, a person in their upper 80's, bringing the total to 24.

MDH says there were 513 new cases of COVID-19, that's 424 less from the previous day. Locally, Stearns County had 20 new cases, Sherburne County had 5 and Benton County had 1.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus is at 290, with 136 in the ICU, both up from the day before.

Over 91,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota.