Stearns County Pulling The Plows Tuesday Night

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Stearns County Highway Department has announced it will be pulling the plows off the roads at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The plows will be going back out on the roads in Stearns County at 3:00 a.m. Wednesday.

The city of Sartell pulled their plows at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday. They say they plan to resume plowing the streets at 1:00 a.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning until 6:00 p.m. Tuesday and then a Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday and last until 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.

It took a while for the snowfall to arrive in the Stearns County area with the first flakes not coming until early in the afternoon, but the snow has been steadily and heavily falling all afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says they have been responding to a lot of vehicles off the road and they say the roads are very slippery.

Get our free mobile app

You can find the latest road conditions on the MnDOT website 511mn.org.

Early Tuesday afternoon MnDOT issued a No Travel Advised statement in southwestern Minnesota due to heavy falling snow and low visibility.