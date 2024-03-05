Stearns County Judge Sentences Isanti Man for Sex Acts With Girl

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Stearns County judge has sentenced a man for having sexual intercourse with a girl younger than 14-years-old.

Forty-two-year-old Tim Henke formerly of Isanti has been given a stayed sentence of 14 years and six months in prison. However, he must serve 364 days in the county jail.

Henke pleaded guilty to one count of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct in November.

According to the criminal complaint, St. Cloud Police met with the girl in December 2022 after she reported meeting a man she believed to be 30-years-old. The girl indicated the two connected on a dating app and continued communicating on the Snapchat app.

Court records show Henke came to the St. Cloud area on three separate occasions and picked up the girl in various business parking lots. The girl told investigators that all three meetings led to sex acts.

In an interview with authorities, Henke admitted he knew the girl through the apps, but thought she was 19-years-old and denied meeting her in person. However, according to the charges, police used a search warrant to look into Henke's Snapchat account and the GPS function showed Henke at the locations and during the times when the girl said the two had met.

According to the charges, after the second meeting, the girl admitted her real age and Henke said he wanted to continue the relationship.

