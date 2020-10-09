Stearns County Has 55 New COVID Cases, Additional Death

ST. PAUL -- Stearns County has another 55 confirmed cases of COVID-19 according to new numbers released Friday morning by the Minnesota Department of Health. That's 123 new cases in the county over the past two days.

The state has been giving free COVID-19 tests in St. Joseph Tuesday through Thursday this week, which may account for some of the increase in confirmed cases.

There is also another death in the county related to COVID-19, a person in their late 50s, bringing the county's death toll up to 29.

Sherburne County has 12 new cases along with one new death, a person in their upper 80s, bringing that county's death toll up to 16.

Benton County has 12 new cases.

Statewide there is an additional 1,401 new cases. Minnesota's positivity rate remains relatively low, compared to the states around us.

South Dakota - 20.1 percent

Wisconsin - 19.1 percent

Iowa - 17.2 percent

North Dakota - 7.6 percent

Minnesota - 4.6 percent

Fourteen more people have died, bringing that total up to 2,121.