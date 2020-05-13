Stearns County Has 43 New COVID Cases, 1 New Death

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health says there is 431 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state completed 3,517 total tests Tuesday.

There were an additional 24 people who died due to complications from the virus, bringing the total to 638, with 517 of those deaths coming from long term care facilities.

In regards to the death total the Department of Health says 9 of those cases were recorded as probable COVID-19 related deaths, but a positive test was not documented for the person.

Stearns County saw another 46 positive cases and one death bringing the total to 1,558 with seven deaths. Sherburne County had an additional 4 cases for a total of 122 with one death. Benton County saw another 2 cases for a total of 102 with two deaths.

There are 494 people in the hospital today with the coronavirus, 199 of them are in the ICU.