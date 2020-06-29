Stearns County Confirms 28 New COVID-19 Cases

ST. PAUL -- Stearns County has reported another 28 new cases of COVID-19. The Minnesota Department of Health says overall there were 315 new positive cases across the state Sunday, bringing the total to nearly 36,000 since the pandemic began.

People in their 20s have had the most confirmed cases (7,388), followed closely by people in their 30s (7,047).

There are 10 more deaths related to COVID-19 bring that total up to 1,435.

The good news is the number of people in the ICU because of the virus has dropped to 140 which is the lowest that has been since May 2nd.

The state is approaching 600,000 total coronavirus tests completed.