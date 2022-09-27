Stearns County Commissioners Approve County Road 133 Realignment

SARTELL -- A recent study to consider a realignment of Stearns County Road 133 has received the county board's blessing.

County Road 133 is considered a minor arterial that provides a freight and commuter connection from I-94 west of St. Joseph to Highway 10 east of Sartell. It has long been considered a vital part of completing a beltway around the St. Cloud area.

County commissioners approved the realignment that would bring County Road 133 to the north near 19th Avenue and connect it with Theisen Road and 2nd Street South in Sartell.

Sartell officials have also stated their support for the alignment to take the extra traffic off of Pinecone Road.

A public open house will now be held and afterward, a final recommended alignment will need formal approval from the county board, Sartell City Council, and LeSauk Township Board.

