Stearns Co. Has 8 COVID-Related Deaths on Saturday

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health says eight people with the coronavirus died in Stearns County on Saturday. One was in their late 60s, two were in their early 70s, three were in their late 80s, and two were in their early 90s.

Three people in Benton County also died on Saturday. One was in their early 60s, one was in their early 80s and one was in their early 90s.

Statewide there were 57 more COVID-related deaths. The statewide death total is up to 3,578.

The state says there were 8,953 new positive cases Saturday with 205 of them in Stearns County, 174 in Sherburne County, and 58 in Benton County.

There have now been nearly 313,000 cases since the pandemic began, however, more than 265,000 are no longer in isolation.

Total hospitalizations are at 16,643 with 3,750 of them requiring time in the ICU.