Stearns Co. Confirms Accuracy of General Election
ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County officials have given an update on the accuracy of the general election in the county.
Auditor-Treasurer Randy Schreifels says as an additional checks and balance a post-election review was conducted on Tuesday. It included the top three races; U.S. President, U.S. Senator, and U.S. House of Representatives.
The Stearns County Canvassing Board randomly selected three precincts for the process. The precincts of Waite Park 4, St. Stephen, and St. Cloud Precinct 1 Ward 7.
Members of the public were present observing the process.
The hand count confirmed the accuracy of the ballot scanners.
