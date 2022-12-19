Stearns Bank Increased Match for Community Challenge

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Stearns Bank is increasing their match for this year's Stearns Bank Community Challenge.

The challenge is a partnership with the Central Minnesota Community Foundation. The increased match will now be at $150,000 and will benefit three local food shelves.

To date, the Stearns Bank Community Challenge has raised just over $137,000 for the St. Cloud Salvation Army, Catholic Charities and St. Joseph food shelves.

Donations can still be made through the end of the month and can be sent directly to any of the eligible food shelves.