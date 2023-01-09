Stearns Bank Community Challenges Raises Record Funds

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Stearns Bank Community Challenge raised their highest total ever.

The challenge raised more than $665,000, including the $150,000 match, offered through Stearns Bank.

The challenge is a partnership with the Central Minnesota Community Foundation and will benefit Catholic Charities, Salvation Army and St. Joseph food shelves.

CMCF Executive Director Greta Strak-Kraker says she's grateful for the generous community who helped make this a success.

The Community Challenge is about helping those in need but it's also about spreading faith, hope, love and joy. We thank our gracious donors and Stearns Bank for contributing to another successful fundraiser.

Over the years, this fundraiser has contributed to more than $6.2-million to the three location food shelves.

Despite the challenge ending, you can still donate to your local food shelf all year long.