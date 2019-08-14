Statewide Test of Blue Alert System Thursday

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Public Safety will be conducting a test of their Blue Alert System Thursday.

The Blue Alert System was established in 2015 to help locate suspects who have seriously hurt or killed a police officer while in the line of duty.

The Minnesota Blue Alert System is similar to an Amber Alert where information is released on the suspect, vehicle description and other information critical to finding the suspect as soon as possible.

The test will take place at 1:10 p.m. Thursday and will consist of a recorded Emergency Alert System message and emails and text messages to subscribers of the Minnesota Crime Alert Network. This test will not include electronic highway message signs.

The Minnesota Blue Alert System has never been used for an actual emergency.