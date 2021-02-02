State Reports Dip in New COVID-19 Case, Slight Rise in Deaths

ST. PAUL -- State health officials say the number of new positive cases of COVID-19 continues to drop, but the number of deaths saw a slight increase from the day before.

The Minnesota Department of Health says there were 633 new cases and 8 more deaths reported Monday. None of those reported deaths were in the tri-county area.

Locally, Stearns County had 13 new cases, while Sherburne and Benton counties each had 8.

Since the pandemic began there has been over 463,100 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus and over 6,200 deaths in Minnesota.

