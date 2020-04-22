State Records 19 More COVID-19 Related deaths

ST. PAUL -- Nineteen more Minnesotans have died due to complications related to COVID-19. It is the largest one-day total so far since the pandemic began in March.

The Minnesota Department of Health says that brings the total deaths up to 179 as of Wednesday.

In addition, 154 more people have tested positive with that total now at 2,721. However, 63 more people have recovered from the virus with the total at 1,317.

The number of people currently in the hospital with symptoms of coronavirus went up by 20 to 133, but the number of people currently in the ICU went down by 10 to 107.

The state completed 1,634 tests Tuesday bringing the total of completed tests to just under 50,000.

Local Counties:

Wright County -- 30 cases, 1 death

Stearns County -- 20 cases, 0 deaths

Sherburne County -- 13 cases, 0 deaths

Benton County -- 4 cases, 0 deaths

Todd County -- 3 cases, 0 deaths

Morrison County -- 1 case, 0 deaths