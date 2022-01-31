State Patrol: Woman Struck, Killed By Deputy on Patrol

MORRISTOWN -- A woman was struck and killed by a sheriff's deputy in southern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Rice County squad was driving on routine patrol in Morristown when it struck the woman in the road. The incident happened at about 2:00 a.m. on Saturday on Highway 60.

The woman who died was 52-year-old Stephanie Wesley of Faribault. The State Patrol says alcohol was not a factor in the incident.

The driver was 46-year-old Trevor Peterson of Faribault. He was not hurt.