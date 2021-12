UNDATED -- Troopers with the Minnesota State Patrol have been busy responding to crashes and spinouts with this latest round of snow.

From noon Sunday through 8:00 a.m. Monday troopers responded to 189 crashes statewide. There were 21 people hurt in those crashes.

In addition, there were another 209 vehicles that spun out and went into the ditch. Also, eight semis jackknifed.