State Patrol: Man Dies After Car Hits Pole, Splits in Half

FRIDLEY -- A man died after the car he was driving at a high rate of speed hit a traffic light and split in half.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 10:00 p.m. Monday on Highway 65 in Fridley.

Twenty-nine-year-old Alex Tuerk of Spooner, Wisconsin was going south on the highway approaching Medtronic Parkway when he hit the light pole which cut his car in half and hit another vehicle that was waiting at the red light.

Tuerk was taken to North Memorial where he later died.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 25-year-old Minneapolis man, was taken to Hennepin HealthCare with non-life-threatening injuries.

