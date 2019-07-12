State Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH -- The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in St. Joseph on Friday morning.

The incident happened at the intersection of Highway 23 and Interstate 94 just after 10:00 a.m.

Authorities say an SUV was going west on Interstate 94, stopped at the intersection of 94 and Highway 23, entered the intersection, and was hit by a second SUV going east on 23.

Names of the drivers have not yet been released. This story will be updated.

