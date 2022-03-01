UPDATE: Name of Man Killed in Crash Near St. Joseph Released

ST. JOSEPH -- Authorities have released the name of a Rush City man killed in a crash near St. Joseph Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at about 10:30 a.m. on Interstate 94 in St. Joseph Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 60-year-old Randal Miller, was driving a semi east on I-94 when he went off the road into the median, landed on Jade Road, and came to a rest under the I-94 bridge.

Authorities say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

