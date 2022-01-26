State Patrol: Deadly Crash on Highway 10 Near Rice

RICE -- A St. Cloud man was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just after 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 10 and 30th Avenue Northeast near Rice.

A car driven by 41-year-old Frank Eshun of St. Cloud was going south on 30th Avenue Northeast when it collided with a truck. Eshun died at the scene.

The driver of the truck was 45-year-old Carlos Auquilla of Coon Rapids. He was not hurt.

