State Legislature Looking at Walleye Limits

The Minnesota State legislature is expected to look at walleye limits on Minnesota lakes during the legislative session. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON today. He says some special interest groups are pushing for the walleye limit to move from 6 to 4 fish. Schmitt says some lakes like Leech Lake already have a 4 walleye limit. He says he doesn't care either way what the state does because so few anglers catch 5 or 6 walleyes per visit. Schmitt says there isn't any biological evidence that moving from 6 to a 4 walleye limit will benefit the walleye population. He says the walleye population in the state is mostly good. Schmitt says this discussion comes up almost early year at the Capitol but he doesn't expect there to be enough support for it to pass.

The expected warmer than normal weather that is forecasted for next week could lead to a early ice out in Central Minnesota. Schmitt says this weekend should still be a good weekend for ice fishing but with temperatures in the 40s and 50s next week this could be the last best opportunity for the season.

The Northwest Sports Show is taking place today-Sunday at the Minneapolis Convention Center. Schmitt says this is the biggest sports show in the state. He says Outdoor news has attending many sports shows this season and most have been well attended. Schmitt says they have some well known speakers at the event including Ron Shara, Babe Winkelman and Tony Roach.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt it is available below.