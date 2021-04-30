State Launches Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

ST. PAUL -- Governor Tim Walz unveil the state's new rental assistance program Friday.

RentHelpMN makes it possible for low and moderate-income renters to get caught up on overdue rent and utilities dating back to March 13, 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on Minnesotans in ways that reach far beyond the virus itself. People have fallen behind on their rent and other housing payments, and that means property owners and managers are struggling as well. Help is now available through RentHelpMN.

The program also makes provisions for those at risk of falling behind on rent payments due to the pandemic.

Minnesota received about $375-million for emergency rental assistance. The funds are available to help prevent evictions and homelessness.

Walz says the state is coordinating with local governments to distribute the rental assistance which includes the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul and the counties of Anoka, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey and Washington.