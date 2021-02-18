State Changes Limits on Bluegills and Sunfish [PODCAST]

Minnesota starting March 1 is imposing new bag limits on sunfish and bluegills on 94 lakes. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON today. He says the bag limit had been 20 bluegills with some lakes going to 10 while others will be reduced to 5. Glen says this is a good thing and this doesn't impact all lakes. He says the Horseshoe chain of lakes in the Richmond, Cold Spring area is impacted by this and so is Long Lake among others in Central Minnesota.

Glen says this time of year we're seeing more and more deer shed antlers. He says some people could be searching for those but he recently saw a buck with a full rack. Chronic Wasting Disease has been a concern in the state of Minnesota for years. Glen says the issue was less in 2020 with less reported deaths and says the issue is mostly limited to pen raised deer. He's not aware of wild deer coming down with CWD.

Ice fishing was a bit slow last week due to the below zero temperatures. Glen says he saw many people out fishing using their wheel house but speculates that the number of people ice fishing will increase greatly this weekend with weather temperatures coming.

Learn more about Outdoor News here. Glen Schmitt joins me every Thursday at 8:40 a.m. on WJON.

Get our free mobile app