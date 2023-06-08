State Tennis: Foley Team 3rd, Becker Team 6th

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The team portion of the Minnesota State High School League Boys  Tennis tournament wrapped up Wednesday afternoon.

In the Class "A" Tournament, Foley finished 3rd in the state.  They lost in the semi-final round 7 - 0 to St. Paul Summit Academy.  But, the Falcons came back and beat Rock Ridge of Virginia 4 -3 in the 3rd place match.

In the Class "AA" Tournament, Elk River beat Becker 5 -2 in the Consolation Championship match.

The state boys' tennis tournament continues Thursday and Friday with the singles and doubles tournaments in both classes.

Both Foley and Becker have individuals that will be competing.

