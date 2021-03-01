State: 3 More COVID-Related Deaths, No New Hospitalizations

ST. PAUL -- Three more people have died in Minnesota due to complications related to COVID-19. The state's death total is now up to 6,486.

The Minnesota Department of Health is also reporting another 636 new positive coronavirus cases, with eight of them in Stearns County, four in Sherburne County, and one in Benton County.

Sunday there were no new additions to either the hospital or the ICU for coronavirus cases.

Right now there are about 13,600 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Get our free mobile app