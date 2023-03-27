Stabbing Victim Found at St. Cloud Target Store, Suspect Arrested

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man is charged with two counts of felony 2nd-degree assault after allegedly stabbing his roommate Saturday.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Benton County District Court, 43-year-old Momodu Sherman stabbed the man during a physical fight.

St. Cloud Police were called to the Target East store at around 10:15 a.m. where they found the victim with a stab wound to his upper chest or shoulder area. The man told police that he was in a physical fight with Sherman and they exchanged punches before Sherman charged at him with a knife and stabbed him.

The victim said it happened at a home in the 600 block of 1st Street Southeast before he ran from the scene and ended up at the Target store.

Sherman was found walking away from the residence and arrested. Court records show he admitted to being in a fight with the victim and mentioned something about a knife but denied stabbing the man. Police say Sherman had fresh bruises on his face and smelled of alcohol.

A female witness at the scene told authorities the two were fighting and when she tried to intervene, Sherman turned his aggression toward her and swung the knife toward her neck. Records show that she also saw the victim running away as she ran from the scene.

The victim was taken to St. Cloud Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

The charging complaint does not indicate whether a knife was found at the scene.

