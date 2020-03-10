UPDATE: Classes Canceled at St. Paul Schools as Teachers Strike

ST. PAUL (AP) -- Teachers at St. Paul Public Schools went on strike after last-minute efforts to reach a contract agreement failed.

The school district and the union that represents teachers negotiated for six straight days and talked until 3 a.m. Tuesday in an effort to avert a strike.

But the union said there was no significant movement on bigger issues, including additional resources for mental health and multilingual needs.

The district's first strike since 1946 cancelled classes for roughly 36,000 students and forced parents to make alternative plans for child care.

District Superintendent Joe Gothard says he's disappointed teachers aren't at school, but it's important to work toward a settlement.