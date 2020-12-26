St. Paul Police Face Complaint of Far-Right Group’s Sticker

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ The St. Paul Police Department is reviewing its policies on how officers express political views after an officer decorated a private vehicle with the logo of a far-right group known for anti-government views and toting guns at protests.

A St. Paul resident wrote to Police Chief Todd Axtell after spotting a police officer get into a truck with a sticker promoting the ``Three Percenters,'' according to reports.

The Three Percenters are a militia group who believe 3% of the country's population could overthrow a tyrannical government.

Axtell responded to the complaint by saying that he was reviewing how officers appropriately express political views.