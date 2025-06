SAUK CENTRE -- A St. Paul man was hurt in a one-vehicle crash near Sauk Centre.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 5:30 a.m. Friday on eastbound Interstate 94.

Twenty-nine-year-old Abdalla Elmi lost control of his vehicle veering to the left. After over-correcting to the right, the vehicle rolled.

Elmi was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.