St. Paul Man Charged With Soliciting a Child in Stearns County

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Paul man is charged with soliciting a minor in Stearns County.

According to the criminal complaint, 45-year-old Kenneth Collins began communicating on social media apps with an undercover officer in June. The St. Cloud Police officer was impersonating a 15-year-old girl when he and Collins began chatting online.

The complaint alleges Collins turned to conversation sexual and sent nude photos of himself to the undercover officer.

Authorities used several search warrants to tie Collins to the IP addresses and phone number used in the conversations.

Officers spoke with Collins at the Hennepin County Government Center after he met with his probation officer and he allegedly denied chatting with a 15-year-old girl.

Collins was brought to Stearns County where he was booked into Jail. Police say during the booking process they found a small baggie containing methamphetamine in his wallet.

Collins is now charged with soliciting a child through electronic communications, describing sexual conduct with a child, distributing sexual material to a child, and felony drug possession.

