St. Paul Fatal Shooting Is 28th Homicide this Year
ST. PAUL (AP) -- St. Paul police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the city's Highland Park neighborhood.
A homicide unit responded to the scene of a reported shooting just after 9 p.m.Tuesday, according to the St. Paul Police Department.
The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. No arrests have yet been made. The shooting is the city's ninth in three days and the city's 28th homicide this year.
