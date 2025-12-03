ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- Downtown St. Joseph will be transformed into a holiday wonderland this Friday evening. The 15th annual Joetown WinterWalk runs from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Co-chair Marshall Herron says Santa and Mrs. Claus are always popular.

Santa, his helpers, and Mrs. Claus will again be on the patio at Bello Cucina. That is one of the biggest hits of our WinterWalk festival.

Another popular tradition during the festival is the lighting of the Christmas tree.

This year, we've got a gorgeous 30-foot tree that's all decorated and ready to be lit at 7:00 p.m. on Friday in the church lawn.

Candlelight luminaries will be placed along Minnesota Street and College Avenue. In addition to traveling carolers with the Saint John's Prep Chamber Choir, there will be live music at six locations.

Herron says they'll have over 110 volunteers on Friday and expect to welcome over 5,000 people to downtown St. Joseph during the event.

Festival Highlights

Big Rigs with Brenny Transportation – Kids and families can climb into a real semi-truck and explore the inside of a Brenny Transportation big rig.

Santa and Mrs. Claus Visit – Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus in a festive outdoor setting.

Letters to Santa – If kids don’t get to tell Santa everything in person, they can drop a letter into the magical North Pole mailbox at W | R Home Company.

Luminary Walk in Downtown St. Joseph

Kids’ Crafts with Magnifi Financial – Children are invited to Heritage Hall at the Church of Saint Joseph to create a seasonal craft to take home

Live Music

Krewe Restaurant – Happy Lance Brunious, New Orleans jazz performer (6–9 p.m.)

Obbink Distilling – Leslie Vincent, a Minneapolis-based jazz singer (4-6 p.m.) and Tony-Ray Thompson, blending traditional Southern rock with classic country (6–9 p.m.)

Jupiter Moon Ice Cream – Scott Smith, holiday jazz pianist (5–8 p.m.)

Bad Habit Brewing Co. – Groovy Shoes, a lively guitar-and-sax duo (6–9 p.m.)

Church of Saint Joseph – Heritage Hall – Local Harp Ensemble performing at 5:30 p.m. (and again at 7 p.m. at Whitby Gallery at Art & Heritage Place, Saint Benedict’s Monastery)

Church of Saint Joseph – Church Sanctuary – Great River Chorale presents On This Silent Night at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $18 adults / $5 youth at greatriverchorale.org*

Saint John’s Prep Chamber Choir – Traveling carolers from Saint John’s Preparatory School under the direction of Jeff Engholm will perform at various venues from 5–7 p.m.

Food, Flavors, Shopping & Experiences

Free Hot Cocoa (while supplies last), plus Egg Nog and Spiced Hot Chocolate for purchase from Obbink Distilling

Holiday Sausage Sampling at St. Joe Meat Market (4–6 p.m.)

Hot Apple Cider, wellness samples, and local vendor marketplace* and Salt Room Experience at St. Joseph Health + Wellness

Specialty WinterWalk Ale* at Bad Habit Brewing Co.

Parish Craft Sale and Hot Turkey Meal* at Church of Saint Joseph Heritage Hall

“Obbink After Party”* with live music from 8–10 p.m. at Obbink Distilling