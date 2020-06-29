St. Joseph to Host Socially-Distanced Fourth of July Fireworks

ST. JOSEPH -- St. Joseph is moving ahead with the annual tradition of Fourth of July fireworks, and encouraging residents to maintain social distancing while watching.

Mayor Rick Schultz says the show, set for Thursday at 10:00 p.m., will be held in the center of St. Joseph, and will be visible from residents' porches and yards.

"Walk out your door, grab a beverage, and enjoy the fireworks display in the safety of your own space just after dark," Schultz said. "We wish that we could do more, but feel that we need to continue to honor social distancing."

The fireworks display is sponsored by the city of St. Joseph, Coborn's and Sentry Bank.