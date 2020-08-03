St. Joseph Selects Interim City Administrator

ST. JOSEPH -- The St. Joseph City Council Monday plans to appoint an interim City Administrator as the search for a permanent hire begins.

Therese Haffner, St. Joseph's current Community Development Director, is expected to temporarily take on the role left vacant by Kris Ambuehl, who resigned in July.

Ambuehl says Haffner will fill in as City Administrator as the council screens and interviews applicants. The first round of applicants will be screened on Aug. 10.

Ambuehl's last official day in St. Joseph is Sept. 4.