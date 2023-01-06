St. Joseph Police Seeing Significant Spike In Car Prowlers

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- St. Joseph police are investigating several reports of car prowlers.

Police Chief Dwight Pfannenstein says since mid-October, they've seen a significant spike in incidents where vehicles in driveways or parking lots have been rummaged through and items stolen.

Pfannenstien says in most cases, these incidents occur in the overnight hours and there were no signs of forced entry.

Residents are reminded to always lock their vehicles and to remove any valuables from plain site.

If you have any information about these incidents, or witness any suspicious activity you're asked to call the St. Joseph Police Department at 320-363-8250.