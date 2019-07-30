St. Joseph Mayor Earns Statewide Honor

ST. JOSEPH -- A local community leader has received statewide recognition for his work helping outstate Minnesota towns grow and succeed.

The Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities (CGMC) awarded St. Joseph Mayor Rick Schultz the Excellence in Service award during their annual conference on July 25.

Schultz serves on the organization's Annexation/Land Use and Transportation committees, and advocates at the State Capitol for priority issues such as Local Government Aid, infrastructure and economic development.

Schultz says he's worked on projects related to the economic impact of child care shortages in greater Minnesota. He's also a past member of the coalition's Board of Directors.

The CGMC is a nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy organization representing nearly 100 cities outside of the Twin Cities Metro area.