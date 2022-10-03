St. Joseph Hires Interim City Administrator

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- St. Joseph has hired an interim City Administrator.

Mayor Rick Schultz says the former Monticello City Administrator Jeff O'Neill will temporarily fill the role while the city goes through a search process.

During Monday night's meeting, the city council is expected to approve a request for proposals to use a search firm. The recruitment process typically takes 90 to 120 days plus an additional 30 to 45 days for a candidate to start after a contract is approved.

Current City Administrator Therese Haffner resigned last month. She was hired two years ago.