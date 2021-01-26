ST. JOSEPH – The St. Joseph City Council has accepted the resignation of council member Anne Buckvold, and finalized a plan for filling her seat.

At a special meeting Tuesday evening, the council voted against holding a Special Election, opting instead to take applications from members of the community for the vacant seat.

Applications will be accepted through Friday, Feb. 12. The council will interview candidates on Feb. 18 and whittle the pool down to three candidates before holding a final vote.

The goal is to appoint a new council member before March 1.

Buckvold was appointed to the St. Joseph City Council via the same process in May of 2018. She was elected to the office in November of that year.

Buckvold cited a "change in life circumstances" when she submitted her resignation to the St. Joseph City Administrator last Thursday.