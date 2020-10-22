St. Joseph Corn Maze Open One More Weekend

ST. JOSEPH -- Even with temperatures dropping and Halloween right around the corner, there's still time to get out for some fall family fun in central Minnesota this weekend.

A&G Corn Maze in St. Joseph will be open for the final time this season on Saturday and Sunday. In addition to the corn maze itself, there are a variety of other activities to check out including human foosball, the corn pit, sign painting, the giant jumping pillow, the pumpkin patch, and concessions.

A&G Produce is open from 11:00 a.m. until dark both days. The cost is $12 for adults and kids 12 and older and $8 for kids ages 1 to 11.