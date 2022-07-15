St. Joseph Considering Moratorium on THC Sales

Photo: Richard Leguil, WJON

ST. JOSEPH -- St. Joseph is considering a moratorium on THC sold in the city.

The city council will consider a one-year moratorium during its meeting on Monday night.

On July 1st, a new Minnesota law allows people over 21 to buy and consume food and beverages with no more than five milligrams of hemp-derived THC per serving and no more than 50 milligrams per package.

The city staff is recommending the council consider adopting an interim ordinance to establish a moratorium to study the issue further. The city wants time to consider licensing, rules and regulations, and sale management controls. For a period of no more than one year, there would be no sale of hemp-derived THC allowed in the city.

On July 5th the League of Minnesota Cities drafted a letter stating cities may want to consider regulating sellers of certain edibles and beverages infused with the cannabis ingredient THC.

