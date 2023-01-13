St. Joseph Community Food Shelf Buys Building

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- The St. Joseph Community Food Shelf has bought the building they are currently in.

Organizers say the purchase gives them stability after moving several times in the last few years.

The St. Joseph Food Shelf was started in 1987 and was housed at the Saint Benedict Monastery's artisan studio. In 2000 the Food Shelf moved to the old City Hall building. At that time they were serving 15-20 clients a month. In 2015, the Food Shelf was serving 55-60 clients a month. Now they are up to 90-100 clients per month.

Food Shelf Co-Coordinator Ann Scherer says now that they own their own building they can more productively manage their budget.

Get our free mobile app

The St. Joseph Community Food Shelf is at 18 Birch Street.

Their hours are 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Donations can be dropped off or mailed to PO Box 121, St. Joseph, MN 56374