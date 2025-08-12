The city of St. Joseph applied for a license from the State of Minnesota to open a cannabis dispensary in March. St. Joe Mayor Adam Scepaniak joined me on WJON. He says they are still waiting to see if a license will be granted to them. Scepaniak says they've selected a location for this facility and have a operator in place to handle day to day operations. The location for this dispensary would be in the strip mall along County Road 75 that includes a Snap Fitness. Scepaniak believes they are further along than other municipalities in the process. He says attorneys that have been in contact with the Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management have told them St. Joe is further along than other cities applying for this license.

Cannabis Cultivators Coming to St. Joe?

Scepaniak says it's possible the Office of Cannabis Management would back off the entire idea of municipalities offering cannabis and instead only offer private retail licenses. He says "we don't know what their next move is". A couple of cannabis cultivators could be coming into St. Joe's industrial park. Scepaniak says the demand is high for cannabis products so having cultivators locally is important and he calls it "exciting" that 2 cultivators could be coming to their community.

Road Work in St. Joe

St. Joseph has a couple of construction projects impacting their community. The roundabout next to Coborns and McDonalds on County Road 134 continues to be closed with a detour. No timeline has been given for the completion of the County Road 134 roundabout while the County Road 2 and Minnesota Street roundabout is set to be completed by the end of August. Scepaniak says both roundabouts will be poured completely with concrete because that lasts longer.

Community Center

St. Joseph is still in pursuit of money for their community center. Scepaniak says they are halfway to their $24 Million goal. He says they will have a Capital Campaign Night in a couple weeks in pursuit of financial contributions from community members. Scepaniak is optimistic they will reach their $24 Million goal by the end of this calendar year. The St. Joseph Community Center would include a walking track, indoor pool and other amenities.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Adam Scepaniak, click below.