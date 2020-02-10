St. Joe Planning Commission to Study Comprehensive Plan

ST. JOSEPH -- More housing and more economic growth; these are two high-priority items featured in St. Joseph's latest comprehensive plan, now under review by the city planning commission.

During their Monday night meeting, commissioners moved to accept and review the 20-page plan. Community Development Director Therese Haffner says the document, broken up by category, was heavily influenced by feedback gathered from city residents. High on the list — access to a variety of housing options.

"We recognize the need to have single-family homes, but also to have other options, like apartments or multi-family. Not everyone wants to own a home - or they can't, for whatever reason."

Haffner says commercial development is very welcomed by residents — but with some conditions.

"Our goal is to attract new industries, along with commercial development in our downtown area. We want to see that grow, but we also want to maintain a small town-feel."

Haffner says the comprehensive plan will be implemented once the commission has the chance to review, discuss and make changes to it during their next few meetings.