St. Cloud’s Spann-Ford Survives Final Cuts for the Dallas Cowboys

St. Cloud Tech graduate and former Gopher tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford has survived the final cuts for the Dallas Cowboys and he has made the team's 53-man roster. The undrafted free agent was signed right after the 3rd day of the NFL draft in April and had been listed 4th on the most recent Cowboys depth chart. Dallas traded Peyton Hendershot to the Kansas City Chiefs earlier today. He was listed one spot ahead of Spann-Ford as the 3rd tight end.

Spann-Ford is a 6'7, 268 pound tight end, who spent the past 6 years at the University of Minnesota. He redshirted in 2018 before seeing his first action in 2019 for the Gophers. Spann-Ford played in 60 games for the University of Minnesota, amassing 95 catches for 1,061 yards and 7 touchdowns.