St. Cloud’s Spann-Ford Sees Time Week 1 For Cowboys

St. Cloud&#8217;s Spann-Ford Sees Time Week 1 For Cowboys

St. Cloud Tech graduate and former Gopher tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford was not only active for his first professional game with the Dallas Cowboys Sunday but he saw time on 19 offensive plays, which was 30% of Dallas' offensive snaps.  The Cowboys blew out the Cleveland Browns 33-17 in Cleveland.  Spann-Ford was active as one of 3 tight ends.  Starting tight end Jake Ferguson suffered a sprained MCL in the game which led to more snaps for Spann-Ford.

Spann-Ford is listed 3rd on the Cowboys tight end depth chart behind Ferguson and Luke Schoonmaker.  Spann-Ford was used primarily as a blocker during his 19 snaps and didn't receive a target from quarterback Dak Prescott.  Fellow Central Minnesotan Matt Waletzko, a ROCORI graduate, is a backup right tackle for the Cowboys.  He did not see any snaps in Sunday's game.

 

