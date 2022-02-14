Demolition is underway inside of one of St. Cloud's most iconic homes. The St. Cloud Poseidon House aka HGTV's 'Ugliest House In The Midwest' is getting a much-needed facelift.

Current homeowner Kourtney Bradford has been detailing her renovation journey via her personal Facebook page.

"In the spirit of the much anticipated Super Bowl halftime show, pour one out for my homie...Poseidon's basement...See you on the not completely boring 'flip side,' that has a new floor plan that doesn't suck..."

Demolition started in the Cave Bedroom, and now the entire basement is a shell of its former self.

Bradford bought the home in September 2020 for the deal of a lifetime. The original asking price was $1.2 million in 2017. After years of being on the market and several price changes, Bradford's offer of $495.000 was accepted.

That price included all of the previous owner's furnishings and decor. The house gained its fame after one of the former owners made expensive renovations to the house, gathering inspiration from areas around the world. The renovations totaled roughly $700,000.

Now, Bradford is tasked with undoing some of those spendy customizations. She does plan on keeping a few of the home's most iconic decor, like the Poseidon statue in the front yard and the giant marlin in the upstairs living room.

Check out more about the St. Cloud Poseidon House below!

