St. Cloud’s Iconic Victorian Home Hits Market [GALLERY]

You can get your hands on a piece of St. Cloud history... if you have a cool half million dollars laying around. The iconic Queen Anne Victorian mansion near the SCSU campus is for sale.

The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms in its 3,830 square feet of space.

Built in 1904, the original owners were former St. Cloud mayor John Bensen and his wife Elizabeth Metzroth.

According to a previous story on WJON, Bensen was born in Germany in 1850. He moved to St. Cloud in 1872 and started a grocery store with his brother Andrew. John married Metzroth in 1883.

The couple had five children and wanted to build their dream home on the land they had inherited from Metzroth's father.

The Queen Ann Victorian home was built in 1904, while Bensen was named the Mayor of St. Cloud the following year in 1905.

The house was recently used as a bed and breakfast and has been on the market numerous times over the past few years.