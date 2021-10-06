St. Cloud’s Guide To 2021 Trick & Trunk Or Treating Events

Is there anything better when you're a kid than dressing up in costumes and getting free candy from your neighbors? No, we didn't think so either. If you're looking to get some extra use out of your kids' Halloween costumes this year, you might want to check out some of these local events!

Get our free mobile app

Friday, October 15

The Long Drive In located in Long Prairie will be hosting three trunk or treat events. The first one is Friday, Oct. 15, Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. to the general public. Trunk or treating starts at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 16

This is The Long Drive In located in Long Prairie's second trunk or treat event of the year. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. to the general public. Trunk or treating starts at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 23

This is The Long Drive In located in Long Prairie's final trunk or treat event of the year. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. to the general public. Trunk or treating starts at 6:30 p.m.

Gilman Park & Rec is hosting a 'Haunted Trick or Treat Trail' event at Gilman Community Park from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 28

Miller Auto Plaza is holding their 2nd annual Drive Thru Trunk Or Treat event from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. You don't have to get out of the car. There are 5 different stops to get some candy. You're encouraged to dress in costume!

Gilleland Chevrolet is holding their annual trunk or treat drive thru event from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Friday Oct. 29

Trick or Treat in downtown Elk River from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Local businesses giving out treats will have signs posted on their windows and doors. They'll have various other activities throughout the day too!

Albany Trunk or Treat kicks off at 4 p.m. and goes until 6 p.m. at City Hall located at 400 Railroad Avenue in Albany. It's their second annual event.

Saturday, October 30

Trunk or Treat with the Rockville Lions. The event kicks off at noon and goes until 2 p.m. at the John Clark Elementary School parking lot.

Shepard of the Pines is hosting a trunk-or-treat event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in their church parking lot. It's free and open to everyone.

Holy Cross Lutheran Church in St. Cloud is hosting a trunk or treat event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, October 31

Zimmerman Legion is hosting a trunk or treat event at 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Treat Street kicks off at 6 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m. at Life Church located at 2409 Clearwater Road in St. Cloud.

Trunk or treating at Redeemer Lutheran Church in St. Cloud kicks off at 5 p.m. They'll also have hot dogs and apple cider.

Do you know of any other trick or treat/ trunk or treat events happening in the area that are not on this list? Email ashli@mix949.com and we'll include your event on the list. Happy Halloween!

This House For Sale in Duluth Looks Like The Flintstone's Home

This House For Sale in Duluth Looks Like The Flintstone's Home