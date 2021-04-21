St. Cloud’s Guide To 2021 College Commencement Ceremonies

It's college graduation season! We're still a ways out from high school graduations. This year will be a big year for our local college grads who have not only had to figure out what life will look like after college, but they've also had to complete their last year of classes while navigating through a global pandemic.

It's safe to say there are plenty of reasons to be proud of this group. If you're interested in knowing what graduation will look like for the class of 2021 this spring, you're in the right place. Here's your local college graduation schedule for St. Cloud State University, College of Saint Benedict & Saint John's University, St. Cloud Technical College and Rasmussen University.

St. Cloud State University: The spring commencement will be a two day event. Students will be registered for either Friday, May 7th or Saturday, May 8th. The ceremonies will be held in Ritsche Auditorium. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, graduates will be limited to two guest tickets.

College of Saint Benedict: The commencement ceremony will be held on Saturday, May 15th at 2 p.m. outdoors at Clemens Stadium at Saint John's University. Each graduate will be able to invite two guests. If weather is not ideal, the ceremony will be held at Haehn Campus Center Fieldhouse.

Saint John's University: The graduation ceremony will be held on Sunday, May 16th at 2 p.m. outdoors at Clemens Stadium at Saint John's University. Each graduate will be able to invite up to two guests. If weather is not ideal, the ceremony will be moved to Haehn Campus Center Fieldhouse.

St. Cloud Technical College: (CANCELED) St. Cloud Technical and Community College's commencement ceremony has been canceled. Instead, they'll have a commencement video that'll play on Friday, May 14th at 4 p.m. Graduating students will be part of the video credits if they've registered by the deadline.

Rasmussen University: (CANCELED) Instead, they're holding a virtual graduation on Friday, April 23rd at 6 p.m. Their graduation video will be available through Fall 2021.